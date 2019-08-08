I realize I will be pretty well denounced for this, but as a 76-year-old veteran and believer in my country and America's former standing in the world, I feel compelled to say that I am thoroughly sick of and disgusted with the current administration — in Washington and in Idaho as well.
Our president goes on national TV to say, "Hate has no place in America," while out of the other side of his mouth he spews hatred and bigotry like an open sewer. Mitch McConnell, leader of the party, posts pictures of "tombstones" along with a picture that looks like a grinning idiot from a cartoon.
The Idaho Freedom Foundation pours out hate and disunity for anyone who isn't a pure WASP and claims it is because they're trying to keep the state clean and "American." Bull. It's pure anti-Americanism as far as I am concerned because hate and denigration of others due to race, religion or creed are not American values that I am aware of.
The course this country is on is one which can only lead to a very disappointing end. Do you think mass shootings and fire-bombings and rioting and looting are American values?
God help us all.
Ric Wasmuth
Idaho Falls