I watched an interview with Sen. Kevin Cramer from North Dakota where he keeps answering questions with “maybe if President-elect Joe Biden becomes president.”
What delusional world do most of the Republicans live in? North Dakota has one of the highest infectious rates of the virus in the country, so maybe Sen. Cramer should concentrate on what he needs to do to help the people of North Dakota that he represents and vote to pass the Heros Act gathering dust on Mitch McConnell’s desk instead of living in his delusional world. That goes for all the other delusional Republican senators; all of their red states are suffering and need help.
Trina Pettingill
Idaho Falls