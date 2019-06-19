British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher said, "I always cheer up immensely if an attack is particularly wounding because I think, well, if they attack one personally, it means they have not a single political argument left." Ditto for the op-ed by Carrie and Jerry Scheid recently repudiating nearly everything Republican in Idaho.
Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation, from numerous sources, and has been led by a Republican governor and largely Republican Legislature for a number of years. They have given us a balanced budget, moderate taxes, safety, opportunity, a moderate cost of living and liberty. Are people coming here or staying here because they dislike what Republicans have done in policy and law? Hardly. They come here or stay because of what the great state of Idaho has to offer.
Contrast California where the Democrats are in control — high crime, outrageous taxes, significant state debt, very high cost of living and a place many (who I have spoken to) are leaving because they do not like it there.
We all have choices, and we do not need a Visa to travel from state to state and reside where we choose.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls