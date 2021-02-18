The Republicans have a big problem with Trump supporters. Those that voted to convict Trump are now getting death threats from Trump supporters. If this doesn’t show how unhinged Trump supporters, are I don’t know what does.
Are the Republicans going to wait until one of their own is injured or killed by one of Trump’s unhinged supporters before they finally wake up after losing the House, Senate and the White House and realize that the majority of the American people don’t want Trump or his supporters running our country?
Trina Pettingill
Idaho Falls