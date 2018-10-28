As we near the November midterm elections, it's interesting to see what the Republican Party is focusing on.
Trump lies about producing a middle-class tax cut before November 6. He already claimed that the last tax cut was the largest middle-class tax cut ever. But since the public has noticed that almost all the benefits went to the 1 percent and to corporations who are sitting on piles of cash already, he had to say something.
Further, Trump can't do anything before November 6 since Congress won't be in session. And the tax bill exploded our deficit once again, yet they are planning to gut Medicaid and Social Security using that excuse.
Republicans are lying about a "caravan" in Central America containing criminals and Middle Eastern Terrorists. Why would Republicans announce the location of Middle Eastern terrorists by public tweets instead of taking care of them through covert cooperation? Simple. They are lying to their xenophobic base.
Several GOP candidates are now lying about wanting to preserve protections for people with pre-existing conditions. This is after the GOP has spent about eight years trying to kill those protections.
They are lying about Saudi Arabia's murder of a journalist. Republican senators lied repeatedly about Brett Kavanaugh and failed to uphold the standard of duty that we entrust them with as our representatives.
It's time we told Republicans that lying isn't acceptable.
Dan Henry
Idaho Falls