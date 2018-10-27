Now we need to vote. It is clear we have a flawed leader.
He admires dictators like Putin, Erdogan, and those in North Korea, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines. He praises the Montanan who body slammed a reporter. He insults and threatens our friends and allies. He is a chronic liar.
Republicans support him all the way. They have decided lying is good.
Kavanaugh allegedly did what boys with booze and no chaperones do. Maybe he just wanted to scare her. Ford was not lying.
Republicans have lost any moral direction. They are packing the courts with partisan judges. The tax cut for the rich has produced a massive deficit. Farm commodity prices are low. They are restricting Native American and black voting. Republicans approve.
Next year they want to destroy health care, Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security to reduce the deficit. I even read that Christians approve of Trump because the Lord allowed him to win. Bull, the Lord allows us to make our mistakes.
Idaho voters can try to vote for the best candidates. Or, will our voters prove that even Joe Stalin would be elected as a Republican?
Rich Hentzen
Idaho Falls