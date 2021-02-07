"Patriot Party" has a nice ring, doesn't it? Trump's flavor of the week. He thinks he's going to start a new political party. He will take a big chunk of the Republican vote with him.
Say goodbye to any control of the presidency, Senate or Congress. The Democratic Party will rule the day now and for the foreseeable future unless you as Republicans demand McConnell and the Republicans in the Senate find Trump guilty of the crimes charged and prevent him from ever holding office again. The choice is yours.
Trump never finished the wall, but he will finish you.
Randy Young
Blackfoot