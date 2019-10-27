I’m a veteran who had a security clearance and knows about the restrictions. I could have smiled at the stunt yesterday by the Republicans until they walked into the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility. Forget it was a violation of House rules, it was a national security violation, period. Every lawmaker that entered that facility with an electronic device should have their clearance pulled. But why were they there? Oh yes, “process.” Let’s talk about that.
There should be debate, cross-examination, counter-evidence and witnesses, but not now. That’s when you’re arguing articles of impeachment in the Senate. This is the investigation phase, and no, Congress didn’t do it differently in past impeachments because Congress never did the investigations. Star and Jaworski did those investigations in private. And today the GOP is in every deposition and has equal time to question. Remember, the other investigations led by the GOP, Gowdy, Graham and Pompeo all said private hearings always produce a better result. The privacy is also important to keep witnesses from coordinating their testimony.
The GOP can say all they want, but when they say the White House should not comply and the White House doesn’t comply, listen to the ghost of impeachment pasts, 1998 Lindsey Graham: “It is not your job to tell us what we need, it is your job to comply with the things we need. … The day Nixon failed to answer that subpoena, is the day he was subject to impeachment because he took the power from Congress.”
Ken Martin
Idaho Falls