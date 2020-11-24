Idaho is a Republican state with no debt and a surplus of around $700 million, the fastest-growing state in the nation, sales tax of 6%, murder rate with guns of .8/100,000. California is a Democratic state with 30% of the welfare recipients in the nation yet having 12% of the population, state debt of around $132 billion, sales tax at 7.5% (with local jurisdictions allowed to raise) and a murder rate with guns of 3.4/100,000.
A Democrat I became acquainted with recently liked the word empirical. There it is, and it clearly suggests Democratic governance is inferior to Republican governance. Phil McGraw frequently says, "How is that working for you?"
My answer is: I am glad to be both a Republican and Idahoan.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls