It's about time someone brought that wild-eyed, extreme right-winger Bob Ziel to task, "In response to Bob Ziel" published June 23. I'm glad that the facts are being thrown in Ziel's face, although I'm not sure that Ann and Joe's websites are nonpartisan. Joe and Mica may use them if their network, (Comedy Central?) actually paid for research, but not serious folk.
Since Hillary has so much less influence to peddle these days, Putin's Russkies won't be paying the Slickmiester $500,000 for a crackerjack speech or colluding on a dossier like back in the Uranium One glory days. She has become for the conservatives the gift that keeps on giving, as stated in a letter posted on the same date.
Almost forgot, Bob Ziel is an American journalist, the person mentioned in the article was a Saudi who wrote for Washington Post. I hope Ann and Joe research the facts before submitting any other misinformation to the Post Register.
F.D. Clark
Ammon