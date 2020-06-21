I have long been troubled by the seemingly daily articles in the Post Register that deal with men physically abusing the women in their lives. It makes me wonder why these men are not able to continue to see the same woman that they met. I feel that I can “practice what I preach” because I try to appreciate what my partner’s needs are and understand her struggles.
In return, she does the same for me. It is amazing how much this level of caring increases your desire to be the person that your significant other needs you to be. I believe that it is our duty as men to let the women in our lives know how special they are to us. So, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate and applaud all of the men who do appreciate the women in their lives and give a message to those that don’t. Maybe instead of physical abuse, you could release them and give them the opportunity to go find the happiness that they deserve.
Rob Powell
Idaho Falls