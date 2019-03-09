No, Stanton Anderson, not all socialists need to be feared, just some of them.
Lincoln gave us a transcontinental railroad, T. Roosevelt, the Panama Canal, and Eisenhower orchestrated an interstate highway system. Those socialistic projects, using taxpayer funds, opened up commerce and made us the economic powerhouse of the world.
Our current president defines all Democrats as socialists. Wait a minute, isn’t he the one who wants a 2,000-mile wall across our southern border? And isn’t he the one calling for the taxpayers to fund it?
Homeland Security estimates the cost of that wall would be about $22 billion, not including maintenance. Senate Democrats place the figure closer to $70 billion with an additional $150 million a year for maintenance.
If we use Homeland Security’s figure that’s still twice as much as the Panama Canal cost us at the turn of the last century.
The Maginot Line comes to mind when contemplating the folly involved in Trump’s wall. The wall would do nothing to improve our position in the world. There would be no economic or environmental paybacks and certainly no defense from someone with a ladder or a shovel having the intent to climb over or burrow underneath; just a garish monument to the narcissistic megalomaniac currently using it to consolidate his power, a power grab that should frighten conservatives and liberals alike.
Kent Nadauld
Idaho Falls