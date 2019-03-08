It appears that James Delmore has a grudge against Republicans. In "The GOP addiction to big money," he claims they discourage Latino voters, "harvest" absentees ballots, suppress American Indian votes, purge voter registrations, and kill the full term and delivered baby vote — sorry, wrong party on that last one.
Next James awes us with his goofy demographic theory that rural Idahoans are all Republicans and will be moving to the big city because Republican pols are ruining small-town schools trying to placate their millionaire donors and small-town Idahoans will become Democrats once they get to the big city or something like that. Making sure we don't miss the point, James mentions Republican millionaire donors three times. Democratic politicians don't live in homeless shelters and eat grass, and if you want to see world-class pandering watch the merry band of morons jockeying for a presidential run.
Here's what conservative, not Republican, Idahoans fear politicall,y Mr. Delmore: people fleeing blue states and voting to make Idaho just like the utopia they fled. Know anyone like that James?
Finally, I wonder if James, in his former life, was a real scientist or one of those famous consensus scientists.
Frank Clark
Ammon