Thanks to Jeffrey Duplessis for responding to my guest column.
He correctly points out that public safety, public health and environmental stewardship are not mentioned in the Constitution, then suggests that Congress’ meddling in these areas are justified by the “necessary and proper” clause. This clause has been used again and again to create agencies never intended by the founders.
Jeffrey says “these government actions originate in the legislative branch and acquire their authority from enumerated powers.” Really? The EPA was created in a pen stroke by Richard Nixon and for decades now the un-elected EPA hierarchy has created and enforced crushing regulations that affect every American and cost us trillions. The birth and life of many other unconstitutional agencies are very similar.
Regarding disaster relief, Jeffrey balks at the idea of leaving this to the States and to volunteer, charitable organizations. He suggests it’s better for the feds to steal money from all Americans (or borrow it and drive us further into bankruptcy), doling it out to whomever they choose rather than fostering the blessings of voluntary giving, both for giver and receiver. This practice is, to paraphrase the Founders, sacrificing freedom for security, ultimately losing both. Said another way, he trusts government more than his fellow man.
The Constitution is a sacred document inspired, I believe, by God. It is the reason this nation is the greatest and its people the freest in history. But we will lose all that if we continue to abuse it.
Ray Johnson
Ammon