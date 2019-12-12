Thanks to Lynn Fuhriman for referencing my book, “The Presidency and the Law: The Clinton Legacy,” despite his misplaced criticism.
Fuhriman misunderstands my analysis (2002) of the Republicans’ failed partisan impeachment effort to remove President Clinton from office and, in an exercise in false equivalency, accuses me of hypocrisy for failing to apply that analysis to the Democrats' intention to impeach President Trump.
Not all partisan impeachment efforts are the same. Clinton’s regrettable acts did not rock the foundation of the state — the framers’ rationale for impeachment. Trump’s acts, in contrast, represent an existential threat to American constitutional democracy.
House members have an obligation, by virtue of their oath to defend the Constitution, to impeach Trump. If Democrats endure losses for fulfilling their constitutional duties, we would do well to remember that there are worse things in life than losing an election. The ability to look at oneself in the mirror, with dignity and integrity intact, and full knowledge that you did what you could to protect the Constitution against an assault on its fundamental principles, will carry a representative a long way in life.
“The Clinton Legacy” won plaudits from The Conservative Book Club for its criticisms of Clinton’s exercise of power. I was critical of Clinton in that book, particularly for his usurpation of the war power, a point that I emphasized in a subsequent lecture in New York City when he was in the audience.
My writings about the Constitution do not turn on ideological preferences.
David Adler
Idaho Falls