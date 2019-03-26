Jay Gaskill seems to have adopted the widespread tactic of challenging an opinion with a lie and then put the onus on the other side to defend. Or, he has a reading/comprehension defect.
Gaskill asserts that I endorsed “high liberalism.” I did not, but did endorse the principles given in the Oxford definition of “liberalism in politics” that include: nonauthoritarianism, the rule of law, constitutional government with limited powers, guarantee of civil and political liberties, religious freedom, freedom of speech, an unplanned economy with free and competitive markets, private ownership and control of productive resources, equality of opportunity, and the fiduciary nature to impartially provide for the public good (National Parks and Social Security) — all bipartisan principles.
“High liberalism” regards economic liberties as subordinate to personal and political liberties and subject to regulation, with redistribution of income and wealth to mitigate gross inequalities and provide all citizens with adequate resources to guarantee the worth of their basic liberties and opportunities. I was silent on support for this principle but do note we live with it today in the form of income and other taxes, which are at least partially offset with benefits. These are technically redistributions of wealth.
Unfortunately this necessary to a certain extent for government to function. The trick is to attain a healthy balance of capitalism and socialism. I suggest Gaskill quit labeling people and take a closer look at their policies. He would also do well to use a peer-reviewed reference as I did.
Jim Key
Idaho Falls