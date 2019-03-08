In “When do we hold them accountable?” Ray Johnson builds a specious argument for how the U.S. Constitution is applied in the operation of a representative form of government.
Actions by a representative government should mirror the will of the people and the ever-changing values of society in promoting the general welfare of its citizens such as public safety, public health and environmental regulations. These government actions originate in the legislative branch and acquire their authority from enumerated powers contained in Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution. Although public safety, public health and environmental stewardship are not spelled out in the Constitution, the “necessary and proper” clause in the Constitution’s enumerated powers gives the legislative branch the authority to enact statutes that promote our society’s values.
Federalist No. 51 argued: “In republican government, the legislative authority necessarily predominates. The remedy for this inconveniencing is to divide the legislature into different branches”, so that “a dependence on the people is, no doubt, the primary control on the government.”
The legislative branch is closest to the people, as such it holds a special place in the Constitution.
In Johnson’s world of private charitable organizations doling out disaster relief, it is not a remote stretch of the imagination that these organizations would discriminate in their giving. Moreover, charity is a voluntary action, whereas neutral and generally applicable laws that promote the general welfare are not voluntary and benefit the vast majority of society.
Jeffrey Duplessis
Ammon