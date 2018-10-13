I appreciate Glenn McCreery pointing to the Journal of Science article exploring the link between sea surface temperature and major hurricanes. I read the article with interest. Similarly, I appreciate his use of science as the basis for discussion.
One statement in the discussion section in the Journal of Science article caught my attention:
“The higher tropical North Atlantic (Sea Surface Temperature Anomaly) was possibly associated with a specific phase of natural variability, like the positive phase of the (Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation) or (Atlantic Meridional Mode). However, it is also possible that to some degree the 2017 (Sea Surface Temperature Anomaly) contained the effects of anthropogenic forcing too, although we cannot separate the two factors at this moment. It also remains uncertain as to whether we will see more of these active hurricane seasons, like that of 2017, in the ensuing decades, despite the arguably strong indicator of having experienced two successive active (major hurricane) seasons since 2016.”
In other words, their computer program experiments showed the linkage between sea surface temperature anomalies and major hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin, but they could not distinguish between natural variations and anthropogenic causes.
I do agree that with Glenn that higher sea temperatures lead to carbon dioxide out-gassing, anyone who watched a carbonated beverage warm up has observed that phenomena.
Charles Allen
Idaho Falls