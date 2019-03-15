“President Trump is amazing,” you say? After listening to Trump at CPAC, yes, absolutely right on target.
My God, I simply don’t understand how any sane and responsible person cannot fully support someone who is totally stunning, brilliant, and actually doing all the things he promised to do in his campaign. How novel and historic in politics. Mr. Trump is working hard to make America great again.
I read the letter of March 7 and the writer used the term “Trump is Crazy” like she was an expert on the topic. We need to think about the power of our words, especially ugly words that simply flip out of our mouth. I would list the many accomplishments, as he did in his speech, but, she likely would not believe verifiable facts.
Jerry Butler
Idaho Falls