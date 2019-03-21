In her latest PR letter, Trina Pettingill indicated she had listened to President Trump's two-hour CPAC speech. Good for her. However, instead of taking the time and effort to comment on the speech, she resorted to name-calling, referring to President Trump as "unhinged ... totally crazy and who is destroying our country."
Pettingill, please share with us what you liked or disliked about the speech, otherwise you are innocuous and of no relevance.
Republican or Democrat, name-calling is trite, cheap and lazy; and serves no real purpose in public discourse.
I personally thought the speech, although quite long, was humorous, informative and supportive of basic American values and principles.
Robert Tripp
Ammon