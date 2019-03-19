In response to Trina Pettingill's latest letter - I am a veteran, having lived through World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and all subsequent military actions in which this nation has participated. So, in brief allusion to my former capacity as a forest lookout, so to speak, I’ve had time to scan the landscape, and without any visual obscuration to induce equivocation, mental reservation or sense of guilt, I am proud of our president.
Despite his admittedly brash and uncharacteristic approach to things, he has stood his ground in the face of unending attacks and attempts, in defiance of the will of those who elected him, to undermine his presidency. In the reality I grew up with, we define the latter as sedition. It is a soft coupe.
As one Democrat observed, he is like rubber. “Nothing we can say seems to faze him. It just bounces off.” He didn’t get this far with having thin skin. To use the colloquial connotation, they’re in a royal tither, as my mother would say. Tut tut and all that scrapple.
Both parties are involved, but mainly the Democratic which, under the increasing domination of the radical left, has become increasingly obstructionist and anti-American in its leadership. It is not the Democratic party I remember, say, from the administration of Harry Truman, who, himself, was an Army veteran. If there is one thing you learn in the military, it is loyalty to country, the Constitution and due respect for the Commander-in-Chief, regardless of party or personal viewpoint.
Lives are at stake, and dissension only helps the enemy. It is embodied in the oath. This president is living up to that oath, as best he can, It is a monumental responsibility, often lonely, especially, in this day and age.
Evan Tibbott
Rigby