I'm a 58-year-old lady, and I hunt. I completed a hunter education course last spring. I purchased a hunting and fishing license and then I purchased an elk tag so I could participate in the fall general hunt with my husband.
I did not go hunting my first year with the expectation of killing an elk. Instead, I set myself up to expect nothing more than taking a hike and enjoying the outdoors with my husband, a.k.a. my hunting mentor.
Before you assume, "some people just really enjoy killing animals, and they won't be happy until all wild animals are eradicated from nature," please consider taking a hunter education course offered by Idaho Fish and Game.
Not only will you learn firearm and hunting safety, but you will learn about wildlife management and how important it is to keep hunting a respected sport. Hunting is conservation and hunters are the "eyes and ears" of Fish and Game wildlife managers and conservation organizations.
I'm excited to go hunting this year. I will apply for a controlled elk hunt permit, and if I am successful in the draw then I will also purchase a wolf tag. I don't expect to see a wolf nor shoot a wolf, but it is my responsibility because I am a wildlife conservationist.
Kimberly Wilson
Idaho Falls