I appreciate your response in the sense that civil dialog is important. On the other hand, I will refute some of your points.
You are welcome to your own opinions but not your own facts.
The definition I used from the Oxford Research Encyclopedias has a historical basis but a publication date of April 2017 — hardly archaic and therefore relevant by definition. No topic can be defined by a few cherry-picked examples.
The examples you mention are policy debates that include some liberals and some conservatives. You also lack a fact-based argument that the “Democratic Party is embracing socialism.” That decision has not been made party wide any more than the GOP embracing fascism.
It is true that some Democrats are discussing socialistic policies and democratic socialism, which is not the same thing. As an aside, you are apparently against socialism in toto. How do you feel about Social Security, Medicare (you may not be old enough but chances are you will be), National Parks (established by President Teddy Roosevelt in the early 1900s), public education, power grids, some utilities, and the list goes on?
The point is there is good socialism and bad socialism. The goal is to find the right mix of capitalism and socialism but avoid labeling people, which kills debate. We need this debate but need to ensure our government is not based on anything other than democracy. If we are to survive, the U.S. has to avoid extreme ideologies and political zealots.
Jim Key
Idaho Falls