Bob Ziel says he is a “Trump enthusiast." He bemoans the media treatment of Mr. Trump. The reality is that media treatment of Mr. Trump is accurately reporting the things he says and does, and they replay video clips of him lying constantly to the American people.
As an enthusiastic supporter of Mr. Trump, Bob Ziel then supports Mr. Trump's racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, misogyny and the 10,000-plus lies he has made to the American people. Bob Ziel then supports separating children, from newborns to teens, from their parents and putting them in cages and tents, simply because of their brown skin. Some of these children will never see their parents again.
Bob Ziel then supports the lie that mothers and their physicians can decide to “execute” their baby after birth. Bob Ziel then supports the repeal of the ACA which would leave millions of Americans without access to affordable health care.
Bob Ziel then supports Trump being “in love” with Kim Jong Un, a merciless dictator. Bob Ziel then supports Trump meeting with Vladimir Putin with no other Americans present to record their discussions. Bob Ziel then supports paying off porn stars and Playboy playmates to hide their sexual relations with him.
Bob Ziel supports Mr. Trump trashing our NATO allies and favoring dictators around the world. Bob Ziel supports Trump tariffs which add billions of dollars of costs to American consumer goods; and decimating the American agricultural industry.
My question for Bob Ziel: Why?
Jim Sathe
Idaho Falls