I see columns and letters in last month's editions of the Post Register have given the readers plenty of food for thought.
Trina Pettingill continues her rants. No logic nor facts presented just the usual name-calling which I have learned is typical of lefties who refuse to acknowledge the facts of the matter.
Neil Burrel castigates Bryan Smith for standing up for the Idaho Constitution. Mr. Burrel, have you actually read the Constitution or does it just not matter to you? Mr. Smith repeatedly over the years has put himself out there for public ridicule for standing up for his beliefs and our Constitution. And I might add a right which is protected by the Constitution. Having followed him for a long time I have observed Bryan to be willing to suffer “slings and arrows” for our state and our country which I think would be a detriment to his business.
Mr. Brinkerhoff, I see from your column that you would disregard the laws and Constitution of our great state. Just because a majority of people voted for a measure doesn’t make it either lawful or Constitutional. “Mob rule” is the concept our constitutions are explicitly designed to prevent.
Reading the opinions in the PR continually reminds me of why our country is in the mess it is in. Thank goodness we have a few good men willing to endure the criticisms in order to defend our Republic.
Andi Elliott
Hamer