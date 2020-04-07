I am deeply disturbed by the recent hire of former National Association of Charter School Authorizers CEO, Greg Richmond, at BLUUM. Every taxpayer in Idaho should be concerned about his track record of disrespect of charter school parents and disregard for Idaho ethics and charter school laws.
How can BLUUM promise integrity and transparency as the administrator of millions of dollars in federal grants for schools with this Greg Richmond’s well-known and disturbing track record? Our coalition of parents is very concerned to have Greg involved in the fiscal support of schools, as his track record of hiding tax dollars, skirting the law and disrespecting parents should be an alarm for all of us.
Tom Leclaire
President, Coalition of Idaho Charter School Families