Mr. Goetsch misconstrues my personal foreign policy views.
My point was a simple one: President Trump's instinct for restraint in the use of US armed personnel in places where, in his judgment, there is no compelling national security interest, was based in realism, not idealism. The US can and does make security arrangements with odious regimes when it is in our interests to do so. President Carter's idealism was unrealistic.
And, yes, this president's style, both in decision-making and communication, is unpresidential. Senator Romney's recenop-eded was spot on in that respect.
But consider that US military leaders have struggled for more than a decade on how and when to exit Afghanistan.
Idealism has limits because our resources have limits.
Jay Gaskill
Idaho Falls