In response to the Jan. 30 letters from R. Grant Hunter and Roy Marlowe, I say kudos to Mr. Hunter on his thought-provoking and insightful letter in regards to the shutdown, Pres. Trump, and the wall. I can't say that I couldn't agree with you more.
The Democratic Party's focus has made a drastic shift from being advocates for the people to being advocates for themselves. Your description of them being "salivating dogs" couldn't be more accurate. Thank you.
On the other hand, Jeers to Mr. Marlowe in his description of Pres. Trump. Everything that you said about Pres. Trump ironically describes Pres. Obama.
My question for you is: What is it about Pres. Trump makes him unqualified for office? Nothing that I know of.
Now as for Crapo and Risch, I do agree with you. They are both weak. Both have been in office for too long and need to be replaced as both have outlived their usefulness. The longer a politician is in office, the easier it is for them to be bought off (i.e Congressman Mike Simpson) so they are nothing more than a commodity that has exceeded their expiration dates. Now please let President Trump do the job we elected him to do and leave him alone.
Richard T. DeMott
Idaho Falls