Apparently, John LoBuono’s and my proper use of the terms of fascism — Nazism — and communism are 180 degrees apart.
When a person refers to a decent individual or a group of innocent people in the aforementioned terms, that is mean-spirited and loathsome by any standard. This is particularly true when terms are thrust upon honest humans who do not have such characteristics, i.e., Idaho lawmakers.
In the first paragraph of LoBuono’s original letter, he compared members of our state government with fascists and communists when he stated, “Fast forward to the 2019 Idaho Legislature.” The comparison is obvious. Interpret that as you will, but it’s clear there is a direct link in this instance with an implication that our lawmakers are extremists in the worst sense.
However, I am on John LoBuono’s side where some of our legislators should not be passing laws restricting the right of Idahoans to place initiatives on the ballot, but a recall is not necessarily the answer. Rather, punish offending anti-referendum politicians at the ballot box by voting them out of office on Nov. 3, 2020.
Bob Ziel
Rigby