Republican hypocrisy? You may want to check your party.
The reason Trump had to call an emergency was because the Dems were holding other issues hostage. At least if the wall is built, we will have something to show for the money.
Where was your outrage when Obama sent billions to Iran for an AWOL prisoner and released terrorists? When billions were given to Solyndra? Billions to California for a failed bullet train project?
Nancy wants billions for abortions? Women need to practice birth control and stop using abortion as their birth control.
It seems you turn a blind eye to your own party and obsess on anything you can complain about when you do not have a Democrat in office. Like or hate Trump, he is the first president I can ever remember who is trying to fulfill his campaign promises.
You are the hypocrite, and I am tired of your redundant, hateful, letters. You are a prime example of what is wrong with America.
Rachel Chase
Idaho Falls