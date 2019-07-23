This is a reply to R. Grant Hunter. In your letter, you wondered about the 9,000 lies mentioned by Mr. Risbon. You asked to see the list. Well, this may not tally 9,000, but it's there for you to read. This list clearly shows these statements are false, not opinion or disagreements. But I'll point out a couple for you, and you can decide.
"Who will pay for the wall? Mexico." Well, that didn't happen, did it? The president declared a national emergency to take funds from the military and other departments for his wall which was illegal and two courts have agreed. So who funds the military? Not Mexico.
Now, let's take the Chinese tariffs. On May 9, Trump said, "So our country can take in $120 billion a year in tariffs, paid for mostly by China, by the way, not by us. A lot of people try and steer it in a different direction. It's really paid — ultimately, it's paid for by — largely, by China." Even Trump's economics advisor said that the Chinese don't pay the tariffs; the American importers do and the tax increase is passed on to U.S. consumers. Welcome to our new tax increase. What about Russian election interference?
So you decide, is the president telling us lies or just giving his opinion? If these are opinion we are in trouble. I forgot, Trump knows more than anyone else.
Ken Martin
Idaho Falls