I read your letter stressing your concerns about the Trump rally and spreading COVID-19. The horror, the dangers. I was wondering if your concerns about COVID-19 also include the rioters, protesters and the thousands of people who attended George Floyd’s broadcasted funeral. You know it has been against to the law to have a funeral, attend, etc. due to COVID-19? Still is in many states.
Also, there is a Craigslist ad soliciting and paying people in Oklahoma who have COVID-19 to attend the Trump rally. Does that concern you? Do your COVID-19 concerns only apply to Trump supporters? Are the lefties immune so that COVID-19 does not apply to their huge gatherings? Your hypocrisy has no bounds.
R. Chase
Idaho Falls