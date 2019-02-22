1. "(Idaho) Senate kills anti-cell phone bill for drivers in close vote."
Yet, "Dan Jones & Associates found that 'huge majorities' of Idahoans favor a handheld cell phone ban for drivers, with 84 percent of respondents statewide backing a ban."
Ah, am I missing something or are our state legislators arrogant, or think they're really smart, or whatever to go against this no brain anti-cell phone bill?
2. "Sixteen states file lawsuit against Trump's national emergency declaration."
Obviously, there is no emergency to build a southern wall, so why don't you Idaho state politicians get your great minds and morals together and be the 17th state to file a lawsuit "against Trump's national emergency declaration?" It's called discernment.
3. "Idaho steps closer to slashing daylight savings".
Okay, being consistent year-round and not changing clocks twice a year is just fine, but change it in the right direction. Who cares if it gets light at 5:00 am (except a few dairy farmers, some of which I've worked for)? I would bet the vast majority in the state would greatly prefer more light at night for recreation, mental health, kids and families socializing outdoors, gardening and yard work after returning home from work and school, etc.. Don't shorten our daylight time in the evenings.
Roy Marlowe
Rexburg