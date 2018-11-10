Lisa Jones died this week. It’s a sad day for many of us.
I, even though I’m her brother-in-law, didn’t really know her that well.
What I do know is that after a family get-together, she’d always help police the kitchen. We’d stand there, washing and drying dishes, exchanging witticisms and repartees. She’d laugh, a wonderful joyous laugh.
If I had a microphone to the world for just 5 seconds I’d broadcast that laugh, and the world would be happy for just a bit. It’s said that there are billions and billions of stars in the universe. But when one near you winks out of existence it affects the gravity of us all.
Rest in peace, Lisa.
David Caraher
Idaho Falls