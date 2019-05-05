Here is why you should recycle. Recycling is good because instead of just throwing the material take away you could recycle it and make that material reusable again. Did you know that the United States has 230 million tons of trash thrown away each year?
Reduce: Definition — To make smaller amounts of material. If we were to not throw as much trash as we do and recycle more, then not as much plastic or other materials would be used.
Reuse: Definition — To use something again. Say you were to go to the grocery store and you checked out and loaded all your groceries in a plastic bag then you went home. You have to visit the grocery store again, instead of just going there without any plastic bags you could reuse your plastic bags that you already have from the grocery store.
Recycle: Definition — Convert waste into a reusable material. In math class, we have these things called learning guides. Every now and then we get done with the learning guide then we would take the learning guide and just throw it away. Then my teacher realized the just throwing the learning guides away instead of recycling them was bad. So then the next day she recycled and reused a box she had and made it a recycling box for our class.
Question Time. How long does it take a soda can to decompose?
Answer: About 450 Years
Asher N.
Idaho Falls