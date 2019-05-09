I’m tired of all these people trying to make boogiemen out of nothing. Capitalism, socialism or communism is not evil in or of itself; it is the people who run them that are either evil or power seeking that cause the problem.
Look around, the police, fire firefighters; schools are all “socialist” concepts as is crop insurance, agricultural and utility co-ops.
There were several religious communes in America from the very start, such as the Amana colonies in Iowa, and you could make the case for the early LDS in Salt Lake City as a religious commune as well — you know, people helping people. My goodness what a terrible concept.
Capitalism has its place in our country as well, but like the others, it needs to be sensible. What we are seeing is that certain people want power, and they lack ethics and have enough money to get their way. Look at the bank bailouts from the 2008 crash, most of that money just went into the pockets of the people who caused it in the first place but not the average Joe who had retirement funds invested in their products — money that disappeared.
Strongmen with no scruples try and game the system to come into power just as they always have. Remember Thomas Paine’s quote in Agrarian Justice, “I care not how affluent some may be, provided that none be miserable in consequence of it.”
This is our country, our resources, our taxes, and we need to stop letting the ethically challenged steal it.
Merrick Brow
Idaho Falls