Jim Risch has come clean; he is a strong advocate for minority rule. I have always thought that he did not advocate for one person, one vote, but I do not recall him stating so quite as bluntly as when he spoke at the Idaho State Republican Convention and stated the reason why he is strongly opposed to statehood for Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. It would undercut the GOP’s grip on power.
D.C. would get two senators and probably one member in the House while Puerto Rico would get two senators and six or seven seats in the House. He assumes that both states would vote solidly for Democrats.
This would swing the balance of power in the Senate to the Democrats for many elections and, equally important, would swing the electoral college for the presidency in close elections.
Since the soul of the Republican party is now in play, this is an important issue. In order to stay competitive in national elections, they would need to move toward the center. Things like stop trying to kill the Affordable Care Act, and stop shifting the tax base away from the more affluent and toward the less affluent.
Risch’s disdain for the less affluent would undercut his position in the world of politics if D.C. and Puerto Rico were to be given full citizenship and allowed to have meaningful voting privileges.
James Delmore
Idaho Falls