Idaho used to have well funded, quality public schools. Idaho schools were funded by property taxes, a stable source that ensured those who could afford property invested in the education of Idaho's children.
Then in 2006, Gov. Risch, a large landowner, convened a special session of the Idaho Legislature to use sales and income taxes, instead of property taxes, as the source of education funds. He didn't lower taxes. He shifted them off people like him to the poorest among us, those who spend the vast majority of their income on necessities, like groceries. Risch destabilized Idaho's education funding just before the 2007-2009 Great Recession. He watched while sales and incomes plummeted and devastated school funding. Then, in 2008 he left Idaho for Washington.
In the U.S. Senate, Risch voted to cut taxes on the wealthy and corporations. Then he watched as the resulting profits were used for stock buybacks and management bonuses, not jobs, while the national debt ballooned. As Foreign Relations Committee chair, he sat by as the U.S. abandoned the Kurds, insulted allies, praised dictators and ignored Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers' lives. He slept during a Presidential impeachment trial but risked a federal shutdown pettily trying to block the White Clouds Wilderness from being named for former Idaho Governor Andrus.
Today Risch is a very wealthy man, reportedly one of the 10 wealthiest men in the U.S. Senate. Meanwhile, Idaho schools are still underfunded and Idaho's students, parents and teachers are still struggling for quality education.
Elizabeth Bowhan
Idaho Falls