Mitt Romney is a true American hero — alone courageously standing against President Trump abusing his power, position and authority to extort “a foreign government to investigate his rival.”
In doing so Trump had “committed high crimes and misdemeanors.”
“The President withheld vital military funds from [Ukraine]” to press “an ally at war with Russian invaders” to “investigate his political rival (is) … an appalling abuse of the public trust.” Other Republicans felt Trump was wrong but said he’d learned his lesson. More likely they were afraid of the vicious retaliation Romney knew was coming. And Trump continues to press pro-Russian oligarchs and criminals to aide him through Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani promised to help Dmitry Firtash fight off extradition to the U.S. on criminal bribery and racketeering charges in exchange for digging up (fabricating) dirt on the Bidens.
Firtash is a fugitive pro-Russian Ukrainian oligarch who, in furthering this plot, hired Giuliani associates and paid them $1.2 million (as of Nov. 11, 2019) to gin up dirt on the Bidens. And how about Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman who were arrested at the airport and are now being prosecuted for using foreign money to peddle political influence and to get Ambassador Yovanovich dismissed? Unlike Romney, other Republicans are playing ball. Moscow Mitch is in lockstep with Trump, leading a successful effort to lift U.S. sanctions from companies Russian oligarch Oleg Depraska companies — one such company announced a $200 million project in Mitch’s backyard three months later. Birds of a feather.
Brett Bowhan
Idaho Falls