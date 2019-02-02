The public needs to be informed about the new roundabout intersection at Lincoln and Hitt roads.
There are clear signs on all four sides that show both lanes are through lanes, including painted signs. The public has had the old roundabout for many years that used to be only a single lane (left) that went straight through, and now with the new one, people aren't paying attention to the signs and just driving from past memories of how it used to be.
There have been several close-call wrecks because of this issue and irate drivers who are not paying attention. Too bad the city did not put in a stop light there.
Everyone still gets in the left lane thinking that that lane is the only through-lane. The new signs that show both lanes going through are very small, so let's get in some better communicated larger signs perhaps with solar-powered blinking lights. This was not well-planned by the city.
Please make this a safer roundabout.
Todd Jones
Idaho Falls