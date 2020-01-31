A recent column about roundabouts interested me. A contributor to the editorial page decried the roundabouts as being a bad design from the start and multi-lane roundabouts the worst of all. At the end of the column, I noticed that the contributor worked at Idaho National Laboratory. INL is the safety capital of east Idaho, almost to the point of paralysis.
That puzzled me because the author never mentioned the safety advantages of roundabouts compared to conventional intersections. The biggest safety advantage of roundabouts is that all the traffic is going the same direction in the roundabout, so most accidents are fender benders where conventional intersections have an angle of 90 degrees between conflicting vehicles, and accidents can be far worse concerning injuries and property damage. There is a learning curve, as with all new traffic patterns.
The left-turn yellow arrow at larger conventional intersections is a good example. He also described speed in the roundabouts being exceeded, and many don’t even slow down when entering. That may be a problem, but not one that I have experienced. They do have some safety issues. Pedestrian traffic for example, however, can be mitigated. All intersections have similar problems. The biggest problem with roundabouts in this area is drivers are perplexed with them and are not sure how to use them.
Marty Morris
Idaho Falls