Trump’s rules for himself are pretty simple:
“If it’s bad, it’s not my fault.”
“If it looks bad, it’s not my fault.”
“If it looked good when I did it but it looks bad now, I didn’t do it.”
“If it’s really bad, it’s someone else’s fault, and they’re fired.”
“If it looks really, really bad, it’s the previous guy’s fault.”
“Whatever it is, it’s not my responsibility.”
Somehow, I don’t think this is how most of us were brought up. I don’t think most of our bosses and mentors taught us to respond to our jobs this way. I do think that if we answered our bosses, managers or foremen this way, we would have been looking for new jobs. Perhaps the best thing we can do is help Trump look for a new job.
Bob Goetsch
Idaho Falls