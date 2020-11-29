In this world of rumors and rumor-mills galore, it seems another one has surfaced. I wondered how much of it is truth and how much is fiction or simply the figment of someone’s imagination.
It has been rumored for years that some in our Congress and our current administration in Washington would love to drastically change or even eliminate Social Security. Since it is such a fixture in so many American’s lives, any change would meet with much resistance. There are approximately 50 million individuals receiving social benefits with approximately 90% in the 55-85 and older age group, and they receive an average check of about $1,500/month.
One of the solutions to our COVID-19 pandemic is to let nature take its course or herd immunity. As we approach 270,000 victims of COVID-19, approximately 250,000 of those victims received Social Security. The death of these victims saves an average of $375 million/month and $4.5 billion/year. Since our Congress can’t get together on a long-term fix, could this be their solution to dealing with the short-term demands of Social Security? Are those people who want herd immunity and also drastic change to Social Security the same ones? Could they be that cold-hearted? They did separate infants and their parents at the border, didn’t they? I hope it is just a bad rumor.
Garry Brown
Idaho Falls