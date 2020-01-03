In February 2014, Ukraine’s Russian-backed government fell after protests over the government’s decision to withdraw from an “association agreement” with the European Union. The pro-Russian president fled to Russia — leaving behind his home built on embezzled government funds, including 24-carat gold bathroom fixtures. Alarmed at the pro-Western, pro-democracy changes, in March 2014 Russia invaded Ukraine, annexed the Crimean Peninsula and started a war that has so far killed more than 13,000 people. Russia started a disinformation campaign to justify its actions — including a story Putin told Trump that Ukraine, not Russia, had attacked the U.S. 2016 election — a lie completely debunked by U.S. intelligence.
As documented by Mueller: Russians met with Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign manager, to cut a deal regarding U.S. sanctions; and Manafort supplied Russia with campaign data and strategy regarding swing states, enabling Russia to focus support of Trump via bots and disinformation in social media. Trump sent his personal lawyer to support Russian disinformation that Ukraine interfered with the U.S. 2016 election and that the Bidens were involved in corruption (also debunked by U.S. intelligence).
It’s well documented that Trump illegally and corruptly withheld vital U.S. aid to Ukraine to extort a personally beneficial announcement that the Bidens are being investigated. Trump’s actions weakened the Ukrainians ability to fight Russia. Trump also prevented testimony and evidence from being presented in the investigation hearings, and he and Moscow Mitch are colluding to make sure none of this evidence sees daylight in the Senate trial.
Brett Bowhan
Idaho Falls