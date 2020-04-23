I have interacted with Sheriff Paul Wilde and his staff for over a decade on incidents ranging from barking dogs to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and have found them to be consistently professional. Sheriff Wilde was in attendance when Sam Hulse announced his candidacy for the office of sheriff, and his presence represents an endorsement to me.
Tim Downs introduced himself at the Bonneville County Republican Party meeting recently, and I observed him as arrogant and found his leadership style/beliefs repugnant.
I have voted for Sam Hulse because he has significant experience in the County and was also endorsed by Danny Clark.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls