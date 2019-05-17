Perhaps there has already been a letter to the editor concerning this. If there hasn’t, there should have been. The Idaho Falls water tower has been the symbol of our city since 1937. The iconic red and white stripes have been constant to the ambiance of the community. If at all possible, the city should allow the old water tower to stand, not in operation, but as a monument to the past. It is one of the only recognizable and unique pieces of architecture in our city and should be valued as such. Other cities have preserved their history by keeping historic water towers in a non-operational state while building new functioning ones, so why can’t we? We should let the city know we care about the old water tower as the symbol of our city, and we want it to continue to be that symbol going forward. It’s not too late to save our city skyline.
Dallin S. Durtschi
Idaho Falls, ID