Lately, memes with hashtags like #veteransbeforerefugees have appeared on my Facebook feed. One day I stopped scrolling past and considered why these types of posts were so unsettling to me. I felt that hidden behind their words was this message, “Veterans or refugees — one is more deserving than the other.”
But what if “or” was changed to “and”? Veterans and refugees — both are deserving. What a difference that little change made in my feelings. It gave me the freedom of conscience to help both groups as my own resources allow, whether in money, time and/or service. I want to use the word “and” more often, to unite rather than divide.
Led by news stories, editorials and leaders who seem to promote, or at least make it appear, that we cannot or will not work or even listen together, I have felt paralyzed by an “or” attitude when, with more thought, compassion and sacrifice, I become inclusive and unified in helping rather than being dismissive of real needs.
Please understand that I know that truth is real and that limits exist. I also know the government cannot be the answer to all suffering. I am not using the word "and" to compromise my values. I believe in a place to politely disagree, but we can listen, understand and love all. United we stand, divided we fall. United we understand each other, divided we fail each other.
I believe that I am not alone in feeling this way.
Alesia Schwieder
Idaho Falls