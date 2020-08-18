The most recent District 91 board meeting revealed that our schools save students from loneliness, depression, aimlessness, pornography, drugs and even doomsday cults all while providing security, structure, nutritious meals, strong immune systems, sunny playgrounds, outlets for athletic achievement and high-quality education. Indeed, testimony confirmed that the well-being of our children and the sanity of our families rests heavily upon our teachers (who are admittedly underpaid for this value). Having recently voted against additional modern facilities despite our enormous number of students, the absolute very least we can do in this historical moment is to deliver working conditions in which our teachers feel safe. It’s time for us to lift up the teachers who have been carrying us.
Instead of demanding more from teachers, we should be demanding desperately needed mental health care. For example, what is happening with our portion of the $55 million state lottery contributions to education or with the projected $405 million state 2021 year-end surplus? Where can other financial resources be found locally and immediately? Leveraging lessons from the last lockdown, local leaders personally invested in the success of District 91 should be on fire right now creating innovative, custom social initiatives to connect and encourage us this time around. How big is our collective imagination? How much stronger can we make our community through this unwelcome opportunity? Our families should not be left alone to struggle mightily with physical and emotional distance from teachers, a distance which, unfortunately, is so necessary for the greater good right now.
K.E. Murphy
Idaho Falls