I have to wonder, how many people drove by those starving horses over in Bonneville County and did nothing? How many people simply went on about their lives while those horses’ condition deteriorated to the point that they were skin and bones? At what point would you have reported them? Would you have said anything at all? Would you have spoken up when they were eating their own manure? Would you have called law enforcement when they were too weak to stand and fell to the ground? As the deputy stated, those horses didn’t get this way overnight.
Houses surrounded the pen those horses were kept in, and no one said anything. And the animals continued to suffer. Reminds me of the horrors of WWII when people were reluctant to speak out against the Nazis all the while thousands of people were being exterminated.
I watched a dog this morning, a chained dog. He was straining at the end of the chain pawing the air desperately trying to reach his water bucket 2 feet away. His chain was tangled and he could reach neither the water or the doghouse. A deputy responded.
How can you not say something? How can you not speak up for helpless animals? What would it have taken for you to break your silence and end the suffering of the animals? I wonder. A simple anonymous phone to local law enforcement would have been all that was needed. Yet you did nothing.
Andi Elliott
Hamer