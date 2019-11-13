We all need laughter in our lives, especially these days. I encourage you to see "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical" at the beautiful Stephens Performing Arts Center on the campus of Idaho State University in Pocatello.
My husband and I attended opening night Nov. 8 and laughed often, plus learned some new lessons and insights about human strengths and weaknesses.
At the Nov. 7 Idaho Falls City Club, Dr. Kevin Satterlee, president of ISU, spoke about the responsibilities of his new job being seven days a week. His video mentioned the Stephens Performing Arts Center is among the top 10 on college campuses nationwide. Wow, what a treasure right here in eastern Idaho. It was great to see Dr. Satterlee there that night.
The faculty director, Stefan Espinosa, told attendees afterward that in his seven years at ISU he had never had an ISU president attend an opening night.
The whole family will love the music and the Barbara Robinson book turned into live theater. The actors and actresses and musicians were truly superb.
The book, "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," is truly a classic, and you will be glad you saw the musical at ISU. The remaining performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and there is a 2 p.m. matinee Thursday.
Gail Zirtzlaff
Idaho Falls